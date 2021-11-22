A boy who was left with severe head injuries after a collision with a car in Lewes, has returned home after 23 days in hospital.

Jake Coleman, 14, was flown to the Kings College Hospital by air ambulance after the incident which occurred on Nevill Road on Wednesday, November 3.

The teenager returned home with his mother, Polly Leddington on Friday, November 19.

Mrs Leddington took to Facebook to say: "Just to let everyone know we are home, Still a long road ahead of us and hundreds of appointments to attend but we are back.

"Massive thank you to everyone who's messaged, supported us, given me lifts, had us in there thoughts and donated without you all this would of been so much harder (if that's even possible)."

Mrs Leddignton – who had stayed with her son everyday in hospital – also thanked her mum, sister and husband for taking care of her family whilst she was away.

The mother-of-six had previously set up a GoFundMe Page for her son following the incident, on which she wrote that her son suffered a fractured skull, a bleed on the brain and lots of bruising as a result of the collision.

So far, £3,269 has been risen to help support Jake and his family.

Mrs Leddington added: "We have a long way to go regarding recovery and will have lots of ongoing support with the Chailey Heritage Foundation."

To donate to Jake's GoFundMe page, click here