Organisers are calling for more entries to the charity raft race this year, which takes place on Sunday (July 31).

The application deadline has been extended until to Monday (July 4).

The theme for this year’s race is ‘Party Time’, and money raised from the event will support two charities – RNLI Newhaven Lifeboat Station and Sussex Search and Rescue.

