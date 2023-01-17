A Lewes Town FC was stopped in bizarre circumstances after a model plane crashed onto the pitch during a Isthmian League game.

Lewes Town FC were facing Corinthian Casuals on Saturday, January 14, at the Dripping Pan when a model plane flew into the ground from outside on the 40 minute mark.

The plane landed at the feet of Lewes goalkeeper Lewis Carey and was brought to the attention of the referee, who stopped the game to take the plane to the side-lines.

The moment was caught on video by Your Instant Reply and shared to its Instagram story and then reshared by Lewes Town.

The video shows the RC plane flying into the ground and then hitting the pitch as the Corinthian Casuals forward was trying to close down Carey while he had possession of the ball.

