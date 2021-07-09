Lewes Year 11 leavers’ milestone in face of adversity

Year 11 pupils at the school were rewarded for their resilience in the face of much adversity over the last 15 months with an evening of prizes, awards, music and dining in a balloon filled marquee.

And farmer’s son Harry Westgate took the opportunity to mark the occasion by arriving with his friends William Wallis, Henry Mitchell and Ruairi Lamont by tractor.

With last year’s events all cancelled, speeches from staff and pupils were poignant in their gratitude that life had resumed some normality.

PICTURES: PETER WHYTE

