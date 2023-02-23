Sussex-based LGBT+ youth charity, Allsorts Youth Project, has expanded its youth and family services to Crawley.

Established in 1999, the charity has supported children & young people in a broadening range of locations across Sussex who are lesbian, gay, bi, trans or exploring their sexual orientation or gender identity (LGBT+). Since 2013, the youth service has been complemented by a holistic approach of working with their families too.

With a view to seeing a world in which all LGBT+ people are free to be themselves, Allsorts delivers youth groups, activities and one-to-one support sessions which offer safe spaces for young people to make new friends, build their confidence and get involved in a range of fun activities without fear of LGBTphobia or discrimination.

Allsorts CEO, Katie Vincent said: “It’s vital that we continue to expand our services across the county. Although as an organisation we’ve seen and been a part of monumental change and progress over the past 24 years, there is still so much work to do.

“The groups and specialist support we offer are scarce or unavailable in harder to reach or rural areas of the county, so we are delighted to continue expanding our offer, and excited to meet and work with more wonderful young people and their families across Sussex.”

Now available in Crawley, the service achieved an Investing in Children Membership Award in 2022 and provides monthly youth groups for LGBT+ young people (ages 12-15 and 16-21), one-to-one support for LGBT+ young people under 26) and their families, and monthly peer support groups for parents/carers of trans/gender-exploring young people.

