Liane Carroll top of the bill at Hastings music event in support of Hospital Radio

It is raising funds for Conquest Hospital Radio, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Also on the bill for Saturday are Tom Kelly, Martin Butler, Konarucchi, Sophie Eastoe, Donna Canale, Jim James, Ostrich Sundae and Phil Greenwood.

Conquest Hospital Radio is a self-funding registered charity. They have a dedicated team of volunteers who present programmes and outside broadcasts, visit the wards to collect and play patients requests, raise funds, maintain the record library and provide all the backroom organisation tessential to the smooth running of the station.