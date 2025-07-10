Liane Carroll is headliningplaceholder image
Liane Carroll is headlining

Liane Carroll top of the bill at Hastings music event in support of Hospital Radio

By Andy Hemsley
Published 10th Jul 2025, 13:16 BST
The event takes place at the Jenny Lind pub in the High Street, on Saturday July 12 from 3pm – 9pm.

It is raising funds for Conquest Hospital Radio, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Also on the bill for Saturday are Tom Kelly, Martin Butler, Konarucchi, Sophie Eastoe, Donna Canale, Jim James, Ostrich Sundae and Phil Greenwood.

Conquest Hospital Radio is a self-funding registered charity. They have a dedicated team of volunteers who present programmes and outside broadcasts, visit the wards to collect and play patients requests, raise funds, maintain the record library and provide all the backroom organisation tessential to the smooth running of the station.

The Jenny Lind in Hastings Old Town

1. The Jenny Lind in Hastings Old Town

The Jenny Lind in Hastings Old Town Photo: supplied

Music event for Conquest Hospital Radio

2. Music event for Conquest Hospital Radio

Music event for Conquest Hospital Radio Photo: supplied

Related topics:Hastings
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice