Liberal Democrats claim victory over Conservatives in Lewes

By Connor Gormley
Published 5th Jul 2024, 06:25 BST
Voters headed to the polls in a historic election yesterday (July 04).
The Liberal Democrats have claimed victory over The Conservatives in Lewes at this year’s general election.

Liberal Democrat James MacCleary won a convincing 50.6 per cent share of the foot in the East Sussex constituency; a marked +9.5 per cent improvement on the party’s results during the 2019 election.

Reflecting the national trends, which has seen Conservative candidates losing seats up and down the country, the Conservatives vote share in Lewes was hugely reduced compared to the 2019 election. Maria Caulfield won 26.8 per cent of the vote, down 21.7 per cent on last year’s results.

Coming in third place was Reform UK, whose candidate, Bernard Brown, won 11.9 per cent of the vote. Labour’s Danny Sweeney came in fourth, with 6.7 per cent of the vote, while the Green Party’s Paul Keene won 3.5 per cent of the vote. Rowena Easton, from the Social Democratic Party, also stood in Lewes, winning 0.4 per cent of the vote.

In an election defined by low turnout, Lewes was no exception. Although 70 per cent of voters made their way to the polls this year, that figure reflects a 4.20 per cent downturn on the number of voters in 2019.

