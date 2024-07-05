Liberal Democrats claim victory over Conservatives in Lewes
Liberal Democrat James MacCleary won a convincing 50.6 per cent share of the foot in the East Sussex constituency; a marked +9.5 per cent improvement on the party’s results during the 2019 election.
Reflecting the national trends, which has seen Conservative candidates losing seats up and down the country, the Conservatives vote share in Lewes was hugely reduced compared to the 2019 election. Maria Caulfield won 26.8 per cent of the vote, down 21.7 per cent on last year’s results.
Coming in third place was Reform UK, whose candidate, Bernard Brown, won 11.9 per cent of the vote. Labour’s Danny Sweeney came in fourth, with 6.7 per cent of the vote, while the Green Party’s Paul Keene won 3.5 per cent of the vote. Rowena Easton, from the Social Democratic Party, also stood in Lewes, winning 0.4 per cent of the vote.
In an election defined by low turnout, Lewes was no exception. Although 70 per cent of voters made their way to the polls this year, that figure reflects a 4.20 per cent downturn on the number of voters in 2019.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.