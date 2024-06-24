Licence bid to open new East Sussex sports bar
On Monday (July 1st), a Rother District Council licensing panel is set to consider an application seeking a premises licence for Chapel Bar, a new business set to open at 54-55 High Street.
In its application, Chapel Bar says it intends to operate as ‘sports bar with food’, which will also host weekly live music events. As part of this plan, the bar is seeking permission to sell alcohol between 11am and 11.30pm from Sunday to Thursday and until 12.30am on Friday and Saturday nights.
The hearing has been called as a result of objections from three local residents, who have raised various concerns about noise disturbance and antisocial behaviour.
One of these residents, whose name is redacted in council papers, wrote: “This business is in our high street and it is in close proximity to residential accommodation.
“The late night liquor licence and nature of the business means that the clientele that this type of sports bar is likely to attract will have a detrimental effect on our community and will likely lead to public nuisance complaints and other antisocial behaviours.”
Sussex Police had initially put forward an objection, but this was withdrawn after the applicant agreed to offer a number of additional conditions. These include the use of CCTV.
In their report on the proposals, council officers note how the bar is in close proximity to several residential properties, including flats above its neighbours on both sides.But officers also note how the property had previously been a licenced premises; a designation which only lapsed in January following the liquidation of the building’s previous occupant. This previous premises licence allowed for the sale of alcohol between 11.45am and 10.45pm seven days a week, with public opening hours between 10am and 11.30pm.
The panel will be expected to hear from all interested parties before making its final decision on the proposal.