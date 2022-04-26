Lidl GB, which is the sixth largest supermarket in the UK according to data released by Kantar, has announced it will pay a finder’s fee to anyone that identifies a suitable site for a new Lidl store in Worthing.

This finder’s fee will either be 1.5 per cent of the total freehold purchase price or 10 per cent of the first year’s rent for leaseholds, which Lidl said could equate to £22,5000 for a completed £1.5m site purchase.

Since the beginning of 2022, Lidl has already opened 23 new stores nationally.

Lidl is offering a finder's fee to anyone who can find a suitable site for a new Lidl store in Worthing and Goring-by-sea. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Richard Taylor, chief development officer said at Lidl GB, said: “We know that the majority of British shoppers still love doing their shopping in person and we are as committed as ever to opening new stores and enhancing our existing ones.

“We’re opening an average of one new store a week, which is incredible, and our teams have done a phenomenal job of keeping that pace going over the last couple of years.

“But there are still communities up and down the country that are telling us how much they want – and need - a Lidl store. We work with some of the best people in the industry to identify new sites, but we also know how engaged our future and existing customers are and we want to build on this.

“Our finder’s fees are, therefore, available to absolutely anyone that can identify a viable option for a new store that we’re not already aware of, and we welcome any suitable suggestions that will help up us to meet our ambitious target of 1,100 stores by the end of 2025.”

Members of the public who know of potential sites are encouraged to check details against Lidl’s site requirements and contact the supermarket’s Property team with further details.

More information can be found on the Lidl website.