Life-saving and outstanding work of Sussex Police staff and officers recognised

The incredible examples by officers, staff, external partners and the public were recognised at the annual West Sussex Divisional Awards held at Arundel Castle on 22 September.

Awards were presented for a variety of reasons which demonstrated the remarkable work being done across districts in West Sussex, including bravery and live-saving in complex situations, proactive work to bring dangerous offenders to justice, impactful community engagement, and tackling the force’s priorities.

Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Stuart Hale said: “I am immensely proud of everyone who received an award.

“They have all shown that they are a credit to our force and have made a huge difference in local communities across West Sussex.

“Each and every day, our staff and officers are faced with complex challenges, which they overcome in order to achieve our priorities: to protect communities, catch criminals and deliver an outstanding service.

“I am honoured to have attended the ceremony at this most prestigious venue. It is fitting that the remarkable achievements of these individuals are recognised on such a stage.”

The ceremony was attended by West Sussex Command, Secretariat, senior police staff, Assistant Chief Constable Paul Court, The High Sherriff of West Sussex Dr Tim Fooks, and Chief Inspector Roy Hodder as Master of Ceremonies.

Among the recipients for Divisional Commendations were Sergeant Bradley Simms and PC Emma Boniface.

Together, they responded to reports of a distressed woman standing on the edge of a bridge over train tracks, acting swiftly to save the woman’s life as a train approached and then ensuring she received urgent mental health support.

PC Boniface, who has been serving as an officer for four years, said: “When I arrived at this emergency call, it was clear this woman was in distress and crisis. It was extremely concerning.

“She was in a dangerous and vulnerable position which could easily have lead to death or serious injury and I knew we needed to get her off the bridge as soon as possible.

“We did not want to startle her or make her panic and I knew I needed to approach the situation with calmness.”

Sgt Simms said: “As the train approached, I could see she was becoming increasingly distressed and was preparing jump.

“I was presented with the opportunity to pull her to safety and was able to intervene to prevent her coming to serious harm.

“I felt an immediate sense of relief once I got her away from the bridge and saw the train pass – it could have easily resulted in tragedy.”

Worthing Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter, presenting their award, said: “Their calm, compassionate and courageous intervention undoubtedly saved the woman’s life. As a result, she received urgent support and care.

“Sgt Simms and PC Boniface’s quick-thinking in a critical moment reflected the highest standard of policing.”

PC Boniface added: “I was very grateful and proud to be presented with an award as it recognised the extremely risky situation we were in and showed appreciation for our efforts in saving her.”

Sgt Simms said: “I feel incredibly honoured to receive a Divisional Commendation. While I do not do this job for recognition, it means a great deal to be acknowledged for stepping in during such a critical moment.

“I’m proud to serve with colleagues who work every day to protect and support the public, often in very challenging circumstances.”

Worthing Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) Hannah Jenman and Laura Burnett were also recognised for their compassion and courage to save a man’s life in Worthing.

The man was in crisis and the PCSOs located him at the top of a multi-storey car park in the town back in February this year.

They both knew the man because of their regular engagement in the town centre, and had built a rapport with him.

The PCSOs were able to de-escalate the situation and persuaded the man to step away from danger, back to safety.

Hannah, who has been a PCSO for nearly three years, said: “Laura and I met the distressed male through him living on our beat and building a rapport with him over the last few years. He was a troubled man and we had built a good rapport by doing regular welfare visits with partner agencies.

“So we knew who he was, and we knew getting there first meant we would be first in contact with him. He was in a bad way, I was incredibly concerned. But we kept calm and kept talking with him.

“We were able to convince him to get help, and we felt immense relief when he stepped back. Making a difference is why I joined this job and that is what I continue and strive to do.”

Chief Inspector Leadbeatter said: “Drawing on their established rapport and deep empathy, Hannah and Laura engaged with the man in calm, patient negotiation.

“They used clear and compassionate communication to de-escalate the situation, ultimately persuading him to step away from danger.

“Hannah and Laura’s actions not only safeguarded a life, but also ensured her received the ongoing care and support he needed.”

Another example of courage was shown by PC Marcus Evans and PCSO Christopher Marsden who helped save a man’s life at Worthing Pier. Working as a team together they prevented the man falling, and ensure he received the urgent care he needed.

PCSO Marsden, who has been serving the public in his role for nearly six years, said: “I was on my own when I found the man on the far end of the pier.

“I wanted to make sure I was able to reduce the danger he had put himself in. I engaged with him as soon as I saw him and tried to reassure him I was there to help before calling up and getting support from Marcus.”

PC Evans, who has been an officer with Sussex Police for four years after serving with Kent Police previously for two years, said: “I immediately recognised the urgency of the situation and knew decisive action was required to prevent a tragedy.

“Upon arrival, it was evident that the individual was in significant distress, moving closer and closer to the edge. Drawing on my training, experience, and instinct, I acted swiftly to pull him to safety before he could fall or jump.

“As a police officer, safeguarding life and protecting those in crisis are responsibilities we carry every day — often without realising the profound difference our actions can make in someone’s life.

“On this occasion, I was fortunate to witness the positive outcome firsthand, seeing the male brought to safety and receiving the support he needed.

“I am grateful to have been awarded a Divisional Commendation for my actions, and equally inspired by the many examples of dedication and compassion demonstrated by my colleagues across the force on a daily basis.”

PCSO Marsden added: “I was relieved and pleased that Marcus and I were able to prevent something bad happening. Sadly these examples are what we can often find in our role.

“I am not the sort of person who expects or thinks they should get awards, as I am doing my job. But I attended the ceremony with my wife, and I know it made her proud.

“It was a great event to share those special moments where colleagues and others outside of Sussex Police have done amazing things.”

Staff and officers across the force received commendations for their outstanding work. It included teams who responded to major incidents and operations, as well as those involved in investigations to secure convictions of dangerous offenders and those involved in partnership work to protect victims.

This included a PCSO who helped secure the conviction of a drug dealer through her persistent work, and four officers who helped prevent the escape of a man from Ford Prison.

Among those who received a Divisional Commendation was Investigator Sasha Watkins, who joined the force working for the Response Investigation Team in January 2023 before moving to CID after passing the National Investigators Exam.

She was commended for her exceptional commitment to supporting victims of domestic abuse, demonstrating compassion, professionalism and dedication to her role.

The profound impact this had was shown in a letter sent by a victim to the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, which praised Sasha’s life-changing efforts, which helped the victim get justice and a sense of closure after an offender was found guilty at court.

Sasha said: “Receiving recognition in this way was incredibly humbling. Knowing that the woman I supported felt compelled to write such a heartfelt letter about the impact I had on her life was deeply moving.

“Moments like these that remind me why I chose this career; to make a real difference in people’s lives, especially during their most vulnerable times.

“I was incredibly happy and proud to receive this commendation alongside many amazing colleagues.

“Helping victims of domestic violence is something I have always been passionate about and being able to make a positive difference is the most rewarding element of my job. Being recognised for this is an absolute honour.”

Presenting Sasha’s award, Detective Chief Inspector Kay Hutchings said: “Sasha leads with integrity, builds trust through empathy, and fosters strong relationships to support victims.

“Her work exemplifies the highest standards of victim care and investigative practice.”

Meanwhile Detective Constables Jonathan Petroulas and Madeleine Ursell were presented with Divisional Commendations after taking on an investigation for a major court case for an offender facing multiple charges of rape and coercive control against five women over many years.

They faced significant challenges ahead of trial, but their dedication ensured that after a gruelling trial, the defendant was found guilty of 24 counts and received a 22-year sentence.

DC Ursell said: “When the guilty verdicts were being read out I felt a huge sense of accomplishment – not just in the work that was put in by all officers involved, but also knowing that justice had been served for the victims after this lengthy and complex investigation. It was a great reminder of why I became a police officer.”

DC Petroulas added: “While I am proud to receive the award, this was really a team effort, including from the original officer in charge and many others. When you invest so much time into a case, you become even more driven and determined to get justice for the victims and hold the perpetrator to account.

“Protecting the public is our core duty as police officers and the reason why we do the job that we do. The job is challenging and can be stressful, but when we get a result like this, it is hugely rewarding and makes it all worthwhile.”

Presenting their award, Detective Chief Inspector Ali Hutchings said: “Jon and Maddie’s tireless work ensured justice was delivered for the victims, it was an excellent example of both professionalism and perseverance.”

