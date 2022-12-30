Life saving defibrillators ready to be relocated where they are needed in Eastbourne

The Eastbourne Community First Responders have available several defibrillators which have been replaced by the latest models so these defibrillators are available to the general public to purchase.

Photo of the 6 iPAD SP! defibrillators available for community use.

To enable the Eastbourne Community First Responders, who give their services for free, have the best possible chance of a good outcome when dealing with a cardiac arrest it is important, they have the most up to date equipment.

Earlier this year we purchased six new defibrillators for our team making the defibrillators they had been using available for community use.

For just £600 any business, organisation, charity, or individual can purchase one of our defibrillators.