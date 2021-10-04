Life-saving equipment damaged in East Sussex village

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “On Saturday morning, October 1, the defibrillator at the pavilion in the King George V car park in Allington Road, Newick, was found to have been damaged and contents thrown across the ground.

“Police enquiries indicate that the incident happened at around 7.35pm on Friday evening.”

Officers said an active investigation is under way and several lines of enquiry are being pursued.

A defibrillator in Sussex. Pic Steve Robards SR2103012 SUS-210103-145546001

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1235 of 01/10.