Life-saving equipment damaged in East Sussex village
Life-saving equipment has been damaged and thrown to the ground in a village in East Sussex.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “On Saturday morning, October 1, the defibrillator at the pavilion in the King George V car park in Allington Road, Newick, was found to have been damaged and contents thrown across the ground.
“Police enquiries indicate that the incident happened at around 7.35pm on Friday evening.”
Officers said an active investigation is under way and several lines of enquiry are being pursued.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1235 of 01/10.
The spokesperson added, “This is a despicable act, which could endanger lives, and we need anyone who can help to get in touch with us.”