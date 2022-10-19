A defibrillator can analyse the heart rhythm in people who are experiencing a cardiac arrest and deliver an electrical shock to the heart to restore its normal rhythm. This defibrillator was donated by the Community First Responders and taken from the unlocked cabinet by the information centre in Cornfield Road.

A spokesperson for the responders said: “We don't have any idea when the defib was taken. It might have been for a valid reason we just don't know. The chances of surviving a cardiac arrest away from a medical establishment is only 10 per cent so being close to a defibrillator is important. You lose a 10 per cent chance of surviving a cardiac arrest for every minute it takes to fetch the defib, so after eight minutes there is only a 20 per cent chance of making a recovery.”

Alec Stephens, from the responders, said: “It is vital that a defibrillator is close by where there is a large amount of people gather and the missing defibrillator was at the heart of the town centre and has been used several times in the passed."

