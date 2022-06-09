Lifeguards rescue Coco the dog from the water at Rye Harbour

People saw the dog called Coco struggling at 10am on Sunday (June 5) and contacted the Coastguard as they were also concerned the owner would attempt to get into the water to rescue her pet.

Lifeguard supervisor Leon Driver, RNLI lifeguards Owain and Peter noticed that the harbour was sloped on the Eastern side and encouraged the pet to swim across and return to the shore where they were.

Once back to safety, Coco was cold and shivering, so one of the lifeguards used his fleece to keep him warm.

The photograph shows the RNLI lifeguards with dog Coco after the rescue. Credit: RNLI.

They reunited the worried owner with her beloved pet.

Lifeguard Owain said: "I am really happy that we were able to rescue and keep warm a very tired dog and ensure the owner's safety.

"However, I want to remind members of the public that if their pet goes into the water or gets stuck in the mud, they should not go after it because they are endangering themselves. Instead, please move to a place of safety.

"If the dog can't get out of the water by itself, please call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Coco's owner has expressed her gratitude by dropping a thank you card and brownies tothe lifeguards at Camber Sands beach as a heartfelt appreciation. She is also planning to raise money for the RNLI and HM Coastguard for their support with the incident.

For more information on how to keep your beloved pets safe on the coast, please visit the RNLI website which provides details on the subject.