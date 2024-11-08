Lifeguards retrieve abandoned inflatable between Selsey and the Isle of Wight

Volunteer lifeguards working with the RNLI retrieved an abandoned inflatable from an area between Selsey and the Isle of Wight earlier this week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the RNLI explained that lifeboat crews were called out by the Coastguard, which had received a radio call from a pilot vessel, reporting on an eight metre black inflatable drifting south of the Nab tower. The crew were advised that the inflatable, which had been abandoned, could be a danger to other vessels in the area.

Launching at 10.29am on November 5 2024, the all weather lifeboat headed to the position, spotting the inflatable 7.5 nautical miles south west of the Selsey Bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once they made contact, the inflatable was towed back to Sparkes marina in Chichester harbour. But that wasn’t the end for RNLI lifeguards. Minutes after leaving Sparkes, at around 1.20pm, volunteers were notified to a Pan Pan emergency call on a five metre rhib which had broken down 2 nautical miles south south east of Eastoke Point, Hayling Island.

Image: Selsey RNLI.

A spokesperson said: “The ALB was quickly on scene with the vessel and after speaking to the man the coxswain decided to take the man aboard the lifeboat and tow the craft to Sparkes Marina. The marina was reached at 2.30pm and after securing the vessel alongside the ALB was released once again to return to Station. Selsey was reached at 3.10pm and shortly afterwards the ALB was recovered washed down, refuelled, and made ready for service.” The RNLI, which celebrates its 200th anniversary this year, operates 238 lifeboat stations across the UK and Channel Islands.