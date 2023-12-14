Lightning Fibre delivers Christmas gifts to poorly children
Local Broadband firm Lighting Fibre donated gifts to the Eastbourne District General Hospital. Iliyana and Lizzie, paediatric sisters, and Matron Liz took charge of the gifts on Wednesday 13th, to be distributed amongst the children in his care, and was joined by Sandy Boyce Sharpe, the President of the Friends of EDGH.
Amanda Hetherington, Senior Corporate Engagement Manager at Rockinghorse Children's Charity, commented: “This generous endeavour by Lightning Fibre will make a huge difference to the sick children at the hospital over Christmas. It demonstrates how, collectively, small gestures can have such a big impact. As a charity, we rely on donations like this to reach more children across East Sussex.”
Pictured here are Giulia di Nardo and Jose De Sousa from Lightning Fibre with Iliyana and Lizzie, Paediatric Sisters, and Matron Liz, Sandy Boyce Sharpe, the President of the Friends of EDGH, and Amanda Hetherington, Senior Corporate Engagement Manager at Rockinghorse Children's Charity.