Lightning Fibre delivers Christmas gifts to poorly children

Lightning Fibre has joined forces with Brighton-based Rockinghorse Children’s Charity to collect Christmas gifts donated by its workforce to deliver to poorly children based at the Eastbourne District General Hospital over the festive period.

Lightning Fibre donate gifts to EDGH with Rockinghorse Childrens Charity

Local Broadband firm Lighting Fibre donated gifts to the Eastbourne District General Hospital. Iliyana and Lizzie, paediatric sisters, and Matron Liz took charge of the gifts on Wednesday 13th, to be distributed amongst the children in his care, and was joined by Sandy Boyce Sharpe, the President of the Friends of EDGH.

Amanda Hetherington, Senior Corporate Engagement Manager at Rockinghorse Children's Charity, commented: “This generous endeavour by Lightning Fibre will make a huge difference to the sick children at the hospital over Christmas. It demonstrates how, collectively, small gestures can have such a big impact. As a charity, we rely on donations like this to reach more children across East Sussex.”

