Lightning Fibre: Job cuts announced at East Sussex broadband company
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lightning Fibre has confirmed it has made redundancies across its company as it slows its network roll-out.
The company declined to comment on the number of redundancies it has made.
Rob Reaks, chief commercial officer at Lightning Fibre, said: “Our network is now mostly completed in Eastbourne, Hailsham, Heathfield, Hastings, Polegate and Tenterden, and our roll out will now slow down considerably.
“We regret the redundancies that this decision has necessitated.
“Whilst we operate in a highly-competitive and cost-sensitive market, we are continuing to grow both our network and our customer base, providing great value and service to our residential and business users.
“We remain a committed local employer and our HQ will remain fully operational in Polegate, with our commercial teams (sales, installs, customer services) remaining based in Eastbourne.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.