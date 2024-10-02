Lightning Fibre: Job cuts announced at East Sussex broadband company

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 13:11 BST
A broadband company based in East Sussex said it remains a ‘committed local employer’ after cutting jobs.

Lightning Fibre has confirmed it has made redundancies across its company as it slows its network roll-out.

The company declined to comment on the number of redundancies it has made.

Rob Reaks, chief commercial officer at Lightning Fibre, said: “Our network is now mostly completed in Eastbourne, Hailsham, Heathfield, Hastings, Polegate and Tenterden, and our roll out will now slow down considerably.

Lightning Fibre said it remains a ‘committed local employer’ after cutting several jobs. Photo: Lightning Fibre

“We regret the redundancies that this decision has necessitated.

“Whilst we operate in a highly-competitive and cost-sensitive market, we are continuing to grow both our network and our customer base, providing great value and service to our residential and business users.

“We remain a committed local employer and our HQ will remain fully operational in Polegate, with our commercial teams (sales, installs, customer services) remaining based in Eastbourne.”

