Lights, camera, action - Chichester canal's Hollywood-inspired light show stuns

Taking place over four shows on Friday (February 21) and Saturday (February 22), new to this year’s laser lightshow was an immersive water screen, designed to integrate perfectly with the laser lights themselves.

It’s no surprise, then, that the theme of this year’s show – the third hosted at the Canal Basin – was Hollywood movies, with the 6pm showing focusing on Disney movies, and the 7.30pm showing focusing on classic blockbusters like James Bond, Star Wars, Back to the Future and ET.

Organised in part by Chichester District Council and the Chichester Ship Canal Trust using money from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, he event also featured a range of food and drink stands run by local traders, and gave locals a chance to donate to a range of local causes – including the Chichester Rotary Club.

