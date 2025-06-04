Lights, Camera, Action! Free film day focuses on filming in Arundel and the wider Arun District

Filming in Arundel and the wider Arun district will be the focus of a five-hour special event featuring free talks, film clips and archive photos.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arun Film presents Lights, Camera, Action! at Arundel Museum on Saturday, June 21, from 11am to 3.30pm. Entry is free but booking is required. Donations welcome for Arundel Museum Society.

Arundel Museum said: "This in-person event is a great opportunity to connect with fellow film enthusiasts and expand your knowledge about the film industry."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Film historian and author Ellen Cheshire will start the day by giving an overview on film, TV production and cinema history in the Arun district.

Olivia Colman filming in Arundel for Wicked Little Letters. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Simon Meade will then focus on Arundel’s filming history, showing plenty of clips, photos and other archive material.

Arun Film is his personal passion project and a communal effort, as Facebook communities have helped direct his research.

Simon delves into Arundel film history on his Arun Film website, focusing on five favourites, Wicked Little Letters in 2023, The Young Victoria in 2009, The Madness of King George in 1994, A Prize of Arms in 1962 and Tansy in 1921.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From blockbusters to short films, he will go on to chat with independent filmmaker Andrew Elias about the highs and lows of making films with a very minimal budget for the third talk of the film day.

Andrew is known for his 48 minute-long supernatural drama The Numbers, which he shot on a shoestring budget of £3,000. He wrote, produced and directed the film in Littlehampton.

The final talk will be Christian Skelton with an update on the project to restore the Selsey Pavilion theatre and cinema for future generations as a multi-purpose community arts and heritage centre.

Choose individual talks or book for the whole day. Visit arundelmuseum.org for more information.