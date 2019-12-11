Lights, secret stones and festive fun for Seaford’s Christmas Magic event

Christmas lights, festive stalls, live music and more came to Seaford town centre as part of the town’s yearly Christmas Magic festivities.

A street party, which took place on Saturday, December 7, saw residents lining the street for live performances from local bands, a dramatic Christmas lights switch-on, and a variety of events at venues across town, including an open day at Seahven FM, and a screening of last year’s Disney block buster Mary Poppins Returns.

There were a variety of stalls at the event

Sharan Brydon from the Seaford Christmas Magic Committee said: “The atmosphere at the weekend was brilliant to see and we’re so pleased that everybody who came together to enjoy the Christmas activities had such a great time.”

Mark Harrop, sales director for Belway Kent which was the gold sponsor for this year’s event covering the cost of the event with a £2,500 donation, was also delighted to be involved.

He added: “We are proud to be able to support Seaford Christmas Magic 2019 and we hope we can build a great partnership with the local community here for years to come.”

A new addition to the festive event is a treasure hunt with a difference which residents still have time to enter.

Seaford Secret Stones logo- 2019

Seaford Town Council and Secret Stones worked together to create a treasure trail amongst the independent shops in Seaford Town Centre with 14 decorated stones hidden in the festive displays of participating shop windows.

When treasure hunters found the stones, which were beautifully designed and decorated by year two pupils at Seaford County Primary School, they can enter a prize draw for, among goodies donated by participating shops, use of a West View Beach Hut for a day.

Completed competition forms must be submitted by 1pm on December 14.

Other shops took part in the Seaford Best Dressed Window Competition, which saw shops throughout the town vie for the title of ‘best dressed’, competing for bragging rights on the biggest, most festive window display around.

Be Creative won this year's Best Dressed Window Competition with an intircate gingerbread recreation of Seaford highstreet

Be Creative, a crafts shop on Sutton Park Road, eventually won out, winning first place with a wonderfully festive gingerbread recreation of Seaford High Street.

Shoppers heading to the town can still take advantage of some free parking.

Seaford Town Council has secured free car parking from Lewes District Council for shoppers on Decemmber 14 and 21. The car parks included are Saxon Lane, Sutton Road and West Street. All other parking restrictions remain unchanged