Limited companies can no longer apply for town council's flexible community fund

The decision came at a Community Engagement and Committee meeting yesterday, as councillors debated funding applications from Bognor Regis Community Cleans and South Coast Sports, both of which were eventually refused.

The flexible community fund is set aside by the town council to assist community organisations in urgent need of cash and the new decision means all limited companies, including Community Interest Organisations, will be barred from applying.

Councillor and Deputy Mayor Matt Stanley first suggested the idea, saying: “My personal preference would be to remove companies from the ability to apply for this. I do feel it’s a small pot for emergencies and companies have many lines of credit.

Bognor Regis town hall

Cllr Jim Brooks echoed that idea, saying: “It’s a small flexible fund and we’re aiming at really local groups that need some money to make something happen that everybody wants to happen."