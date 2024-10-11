Linden Court: Campaigners to protest against proposed closure of disability day centre in Eastbourne
Linden Court day service – which is used by 42 clients with learning disabilities up to four days a week – could be closed by East Sussex County Council (ESCC) amid efforts to address a £55 million funding gap.
On Monday (October 14), Sophie Ticehurst, whose brother Jack relies on Linden Court, will rally people together to campaign against the council’s proposals.
She describes the day centre as a ‘lifeline’ for Jack.
She said: “I cannot explain how much Linden Court means to my brother and my family, and the impact it has on our lives.
"Linden Court is an absolute lifeline and it supports Jack to be cared for within the home environment.
"Without this day care provision Jack would become housebound as he finds it very difficult, almost impossible, to access the community.
“Therefore his home and Linden Court is all he has. It’s his world.”
A decision on the closure is set to be made in February 2025, depending on the results of a public consultation.
If councillors vote to close Linden Court, those who attend would likely have to use alternative services run by ESCC – with Beeching Park in Bexhill being among the options proposed.
However, Lissa Potter, a former support worker at Linden Court, said the ‘proposed alternatives being offered are unacceptable’.
She said: “[The alternatives] are nothing more than a paper exercise, showing how little those making these decisions actually care.
“The clients who attend Linden, and their carers, are desperately worried at losing this service.
“This constant attack on the most vulnerable people in our communities is appalling and learning disability services have suffered brutal cuts already over recent years.”
The protest will take place outside Linden Court, Birch Close, at 3.15pm ahead of a consultation at the centre.
Ms Ticehurst is calling on the public to attend and ‘bring any signs and banners with you’.
She added: “Linden Court is so much more than ‘just a day centre’ and means everything to Jack and us as a family.”
