The closure of a day service for adults with learning disabilities 'will push families into crisis', according to a carer.

Conservative councillors on East Sussex County Council’s (ESCC) Cabinet voted to close Linden Court on Tuesday, February 25 amid efforts to address a £55 million funding gap.

The day service is used by 44 adults with severe learning disabilities, and has been described as a ‘lifeline’ for local families.

A public consultation saw 85 per cent of respondents disagreeing or strongly disagreeing with the proposals to shut the centre, but councillors on the Cabinet unanimously voted to close the service.

A protest against the Linden Court closure took place last year. Photo: staff

Sophie Ticehurst has spent months fighting, alongside other carers, to save Linden Court for her brother Jack who has autism and is non-verbal.

She said the council’s decision ‘was about numbers, money and finance’.

“It wasn’t about the people, the vulnerable,” she added.

Sophie feels the experience has been ‘traumatising to families’ and will push them into making a ‘premature decision’ regarding residential care.

Sophie (left) and Jack (right). Photo: contributed

“The day centre is there to prevent crisis, and I feel like this decision is pushing families into crisis,” she said.

“Linden Court provides long-term support for my family and Jack, and supports him in the family home. Linden Court is his world. It’s our lifeline.”

Inge Keats, whose daughter Emily, 28, attends Linden Court may also have to consider residential care, but questions the financial impact on ESCC.

She said: “It only takes two people to put their children into residential care, and they won’t be saving any money. Financially, it doesn’t make any sense.”

Inge added that she feels ‘very let down’.

“It’s a struggle as it is, to look after someone with special needs,” she said.

"To have to fight on top of that is exhausting.”

Under the council’s proposals, clients affected by the closure will be offered a place at Bexhill day centre Beeching Park, an independent service, or a satellite service in Eastbourne which will accommodate 15 clients, two days a week.

Sophie said this ‘isn’t good enough’.

"It’s diabolical how they think two days in Eastbourne for 15 people is enough,” she said.

“It’s an absolute joke. I’d rather them not even offer the satellite service at all.

"Beeching Park could be the best day centre in the world, that still doesn’t make any of it right. It’s still wrong on every level.”

Sophie said Jack has ‘fuelled my passion’ to fight. In a last-ditch attempt, she and other families impacted tried handwriting personal letters to councillors on the cabinet to ‘evoke some last-minute compassion’.

She said: “I tried to be so positive in clinging on to some hope that it’s all just been one bad nightmare.

“We’ve done everything we can to be heard, they’ve continued to not listen.

“You just feel so helpless.”

In a statement, an ESCC spokesperson said: “Following the decision by Cabinet to agree to the closure of the Linden Court day service, we will continue to work with those individuals and their families affected to ensure a sensitive transfer to the alternative provision provided.”

Sophie, Inge, and several other carers affected by the centre’s closure, said they are not giving up on the fight to save Linden Court.

Inge said: “We’re not giving up just yet. We have to fight it some way.”