Linden Court: East Sussex County Council confirm Eastbourne disability day service could remain open
The council initially voted to close Linden Court – a service which was used by 44 local clients up to four days a week, following a vote by councilors on the authority’s cabinet on February 25.
ESSC confirmed that cabinet members will be asked to consider plans to keep the service open with a reduced capacity of 25 places a day, meeting its current usage.
The revised proposal will be considered at the cabinet’s meeting on Tuesday, July 15.
A spokesperson for ESCC said: "A consultation on the closure had asked families and carers if assessing care needs could help identify care and support elsewhere in the event Linden Court had to shut.
“Feedback received about the needs of carers and users of Linden Court, some of whom require 24-hour support and who benefit from care at the service on three or four days a week, has prompted the new recommended approach.
“The report to cabinet points out the stress and fatigue on carers is an ever-present risk of no longer being able to care for their family members at home and instead applying for residential care, at higher cost.
“Keeping Linden Court open would reduce some of the immediate uncertainty on families of those who most rely on the centre.
“If agreed, the proposal would achieve just under half the planned saving and the remaining £182,000 would need to be found elsewhere.”
Mark Stainton, East Sussex County Council's Director of Adult Social Care and Health, said: “Linden Court provides a valued service and we’ve listened carefully to people who use it, their carers and families.
“A new option of continuing support at Linden Court for existing users could provide time to consider what types of support can be offered in future to meet eligible needs and improve lives.
“We know we have to make difficult and sometimes upsetting decisions but our priority is always to keep working with people who need our support and their families to provide the best services we can in an extremely challenging financial situation.”
