Linden Court: East Sussex County Council confirm Eastbourne disability day service could remain open

A day service where staff help to look after adults with autism and learning disabilities in Eastbourne, could now remain open, East Sussex County Council (ESCC) has confirmed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ESSC confirmed that cabinet members will be asked to consider plans to keep the service open with a reduced capacity of 25 places a day, meeting its current usage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The revised proposal will be considered at the cabinet’s meeting on Tuesday, July 15.

Clients, carers and family members protested against the proposed closure of Linden Court last year. Photo: staff

A spokesperson for ESCC said: "A consultation on the closure had asked families and carers if assessing care needs could help identify care and support elsewhere in the event Linden Court had to shut.

“Feedback received about the needs of carers and users of Linden Court, some of whom require 24-hour support and who benefit from care at the service on three or four days a week, has prompted the new recommended approach.

“The report to cabinet points out the stress and fatigue on carers is an ever-present risk of no longer being able to care for their family members at home and instead applying for residential care, at higher cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Keeping Linden Court open would reduce some of the immediate uncertainty on families of those who most rely on the centre.

“If agreed, the proposal would achieve just under half the planned saving and the remaining £182,000 would need to be found elsewhere.”

Mark Stainton, East Sussex County Council's Director of Adult Social Care and Health, said: “Linden Court provides a valued service and we’ve listened carefully to people who use it, their carers and families.

“A new option of continuing support at Linden Court for existing users could provide time to consider what types of support can be offered in future to meet eligible needs and improve lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know we have to make difficult and sometimes upsetting decisions but our priority is always to keep working with people who need our support and their families to provide the best services we can in an extremely challenging financial situation.”