East Sussex County Council leaders will consider budget cuts to address a £55 million funding gap it could face next year. A report has revealed that ‘significant savings’ need to be made in the Adult Social Care and Health department – the budget for which reportedly represents almost half of the authority’s total net budget. Linden Court – a day service used by 42 clients with learning disabilities up to four days a week – could be among the services to close. ESCC said this could save £327,000 by 2027. Georgina and Stephen Huggett, whose 23-year-old son Jack uses Linden Court, said the potential closure would have a ‘huge effect’ on those that rely on the service. Mr Huggett said: “Why is it always the vulnerable people that get clobbered first when there are cuts to be made? "These people that are autistic need routine and familiarity. Changes for autistic people are a huge thing. "It’s very, very distressing for them. This is a catastrophe for the people that rely on these services." If councillors vote to close Linden Court, those who attend will have to use alternative services run by ESCC, such as a day service at Beeching Park in Bexhill. However, Mr and Mrs Huggett say they ‘don’t think we can manage’ the lengthened journey, due to ill health and petrol costs. Mr Huggett added: “I have a limited income and we have to survive on [minimum wage]. We just can’t do it.” Jack, who is non-verbal, has ‘taken a year to get used to the staff’ at Linden Court, Mrs Huggett said. “He’s very unsure of strange places, strange people, and it takes him an awful lot to get him used to the idea,” she said. "But when he does, it’s brilliant, and it’s been brilliant at Linden Court.” Mr Huggett added: "You cannot believe just how upsetting this is and what the future’s going to hold for our son.” No final decision has yet been made on which services will be cut. A cabinet meeting on Thursday (September 26) will decide whether the proposals should go forward to a public consultation.