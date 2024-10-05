Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of residents have signed a petition to save an at-risk disability day centre.

Linden Court day service – which is used by 42 clients with learning disabilities up to four days a week – could be closed by East Sussex County Council (ESCC) amid efforts to address a £55 million funding gap.

Georgina and Stephen Huggett, whose 23-year-old son Jack uses Linden Court, said the proposed closure would be a ‘catastrophe for the people that rely on these services’.

If councillors vote to close Linden Court, those who attend would have to use alternative services run by ESCC – with Beeching Park in Bexhill being among the options proposed.

Linden Court. Photo: Google Street View

Now Jack’s sister, Sophie Ticehurst, has launched a petition to save the day service which she calls a ‘lifeline’.

Sophie said: “Please help us to be heard in trying to save Linden Court day centre which is a vital and valuable service for adults with a range of disabilities.

"ESCC are trying to close this day centre as well as many others due to a funding gap.

"Linden Court provides service users with a sense of belonging and feeling valued within a community environment.

"It provides routine and structure, new opportunities and stimulation. This list is truly endless… It also helps to support families in continuing to care for their loved ones within the family home environment.

"It really is a lifeline!”

Commenting on the petition, Eastbourne resident Maria Goodman said: “These facilities are desperately needed by the vulnerable within our society, those who are unable to speak up for themselves and need it the most.”

Another comment, from Miriam Harris, said: “This is an amazing facility that provides continuous education and emotional support to some of our most vulnerable adults.

"It's vital that these members of our community have their needs met and this is a safe place for them to seek help and support to live their best lives.”

ESCC has launched a consultation to gather the public’s views on its savings proposals. Feedback from this will give councillors the information they need to make a final decision in February 2025, according to ESCC.

To view the petition, visit: http://change.org/SaveLindenCourtFromClosure.