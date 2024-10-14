Linden Court day service – which is used by 42 clients with learning disabilities up to four days a week – could be closed by East Sussex County Council (ESCC) amid efforts to address a £55 million funding gap.

Undeterred by the poor weather, about 40 people gathered outside the centre with placards this afternoon, ahead of a public consultation about the proposals.

Clients, friends and family members chanted ‘save Linden Court’, ‘stop taking from the vulnerable’ and ‘we need you, Linden Court’.

Linden Court is a ‘lifeline’ for its users – including 23-year-old Jack Huggett who is autistic and non-verbal.

Jack’s sister, Sophie Ticehurst, has been campaigning against the proposals for weeks and said a potential closure ‘doesn’t bear thinking about’.

"Jack only has home and Linden Court,” she said.

"It’s his life.

"My mum also relies on the daytime sleep, because my brother Jack is an insomniac. So she needs this daycare just to survive.

“We have no holidays, no luxuries or lovely days out. Jack is their world.”

If councillors vote to close Linden Court, those who attend would have to use alternative services run by ESCC – with Beeching Park in Bexhill being among the options proposed.

Ms Ticehurst added: “[The council] is saying Bexhill could be an alternative, but that’s not going to be an option for so many people.

"There’s not enough spaces for everybody, and then you’re going to have the new intake of clients when their education finishes in summertime.”

Inge Keats, whose daughter has been attending Linden Court for several years, said she worries she’ll lose her job if the closure goes ahead.

She said: “It will be absolutely devastating.

“Bexhill just isn’t going to work for us.

"It’s an hour there, an hour back and I won’t be able to get to work on time, which means I’m probably going to lose my job.

“My daughter’s settled in so well here. She loves it and the staff are amazing.

“I know [ESCC] needs to make cuts, but it’s not fair to do it, every time, on vulnerable people – people who can’t stand up for themselves.”

Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde joined campaigners and assured them he would ‘keep fighting for you’.

He said: “What we can see here is people power in action.

"Linden Court is an essential service for individuals with learning disabilities, but also for their entire families as well.”

Mr Babarinde has raised the situation at Parliament and called for ESCC to ‘halt their plans and consider other alternatives, like selling on their council building’.

ESCC said closing Linden Court could save the authority £327,000 by 2027.

Ms Ticehurst added: “The councils are arguing about bus lanes, and pedestrianising part of Terminus Road, and it’s just not vital in comparison.

"If there’s money, why are you spending it on stuff that doesn’t need to be done?”

ESCC has launched a consultation to collect feedback on the proposed budget cuts.

Details about the consultations can be found at: https://consultation.eastsussex.gov.uk.

