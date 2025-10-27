Lindfield Bonfire Night 2025: Everything you need to know

Lindfield Bonfire Society is holding its traditional village Bonfire Celebration on Wednesday, November 5, this year.

The event takes place on Lindfield Common and the exciting programme starts at 6.30pm when vehicle road closures will be in place.

The society said all event times are approximate with each part being subject to weather conditions.

They added that elements could be changed or pulled at short notice.

A spokesperson said: “Our event is free to attend, but please show your appreciation by donating into our street collection, the money from which goes in aid of local charities which support children.”

The programme of events is:

6.30pm – vehicle road closures in place.

7.15pm – procession starts to form up outside the Stand-Up Inn, High Street.

7.30pm – torchlight procession around the village and onto Lindfield Common.

8.15pm – lighting of the bonfire preceded by the Traditional Bonfire Prayer.

8.30pm – Grand Firework Display on Lindfield Common.

9.00pm – end of show.

9.30pm – vehicle road closures lifted

Lindfield Bonfire Society is asking people coming to the bonfire night to use public transport whenever possible to get there, or to park outside the village and walk in. They have also asked people to be considerate to residents and their properties, and to wear clothing and footwear appropriate for the weather (it can be muddy and slippery if it has rained).

A spokesperson said: “We want everyone to enjoy the night, so for everyone’s safety: Do not bring any fireworks with you, not even sparklers – they are illegal to let off in public. Do not try and join our Procession – Only LBS and invited groups can join this. Do not try to climb over the Fire Site fence or to enter it before, during or after the display. Do not pick up dropped torches as they have been dropped because they are dangerous. Do not bring your pets, they may become scared or frightened and panic. Do not bring or fly any drones.”

The society has confirmed that the High Street and Black Hill is closed for the entire evening. No vehicle movements are permitted while road closures are in place from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

Lewes Road from the junction of Eastern Road to the High Street is closed between 6.30pm and 9.30pm. Hickmans Lane and access from surrounding roads will be closed between 7.30pm and 8pm (approx timing) for the procession.

There will be a First Aid Point with an event medic’s main post in the Bowls Club car park (Backwoods Lane). They will also have mobile patrols throughout the evening and SECAmb will be on-site. The Lost Children & Vulnerable People Point will be in the United Reform Church and manned throughout the evening. A limited number of parking permits are available for Blue Badge holders and disability parking. Parking is by the common, just off Backwoods Lane. Email [email protected] for details. There will be regular updates on the Lindfield Bonfire Society Facebook page in the run up to the night.

A spokesperson said: “Lindfield Bonfire Society regrets that they cannot be held responsible for any damage, injury or loss howsoever caused that may be sustained by any person attending the Bonfire Night celebrations.”