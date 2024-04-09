Lindfield Repair Café busier than ever this April with designer jeans and sunflowers

One gentleman gardener had his ripped jeans turned ‘designer’ thanks to the creative talents of Jenny and her sewing machine.

Many garden tools were brought in to be sharpened ready for the new season.

Skilled leather worker Geoff stitched and mended bag handles and wallets and several household electrical appliances were made to work again. A small Gruffalo even had his eyesight restored. The seed and pot swap hosted by Greener Lindfield was very popular and many unused items were rehomed, as well as seedlings ready to nurture. Young visitors were able to plant their own sunflower seeds to take home.

Lindfield Repair Café is next open for your repairs at 10am on Saturday, May 4. Lindfield’s Climate and Environmental action group, Fairer World Lindfield will have a presence once again. There will be lots to participate in with a quiz to help us understand what’s going on with climate change. In the Kid’s Room there will be a free Fairtrade chocolate tasting along with a short video about how we can contribute to a fairer world by buying ethical chocolate. On Saturday, June 8, the Kid’s Room will have a chance to test their construction skills with a timed Lego challenge and can also get involved in making a sign for the room.

The Repair Café is looking for more volunteers who enjoy working with children. Founder Trevor Carpenter said: “One of our most important aims is to help kids understand the concept of repairing and to become our next generation of repairers.”

Lindfield Repair Café also offers woodwork repairs for items such as small furniture, antiques and wooden boxes.It also offers computer advice but does not carry spares so physical repairs are not usually practical. People should bring a power supply.

Lindfield Repair Café is open on the first Saturday of the month at United Reformed Church, High Street (10am-1pm). Visit www.lindfieldrepaircafe.org for updates. The café cannot guarantee they will be able to repair all items brought in, but they will always have a go if possible. Spare parts for repairs are not supplied. There is a collection point for Haywards Heath Food Bank at the venue as well.

