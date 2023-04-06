Edit Account-Sign Out
Lindfield Repair Cafe moves May event to avoid clash with Coronation of King Charles

Lindfield Repair Café is set to hold its May event a week early to avoid clashing with the Coronation of King Charles.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 6th Apr 2023, 15:24 BST

The Coronation is on Saturday, May 6, so the repair café will be on Saturday, April 29 (10am to 1pm), at the United Reformed Church in the High Street.

The LRC team said children can make their own Coronation bracelets and keyrings in the Kids’ Room.

They also announced that Lindfield Repair Café will have a stall at Village Day on Lindfield Common on Saturday, June 3.

Lindfield Repair Café carried out a 'record-breaking' 107 repairs on items at the April eventLindfield Repair Café carried out a 'record-breaking' 107 repairs on items at the April event
Lindfield Repair Café carried out a 'record-breaking' 107 repairs on items at the April event

An LRC spokesperson said: “This is a great opportunity for more people to learn how the Repair Café works and a chance for anyone with a bit of spare time to find out about helping as a volunteer.

“Building on an already well-established team, the organisers are always keen to hear from anyone who would like to get involved. They need skilled repairers for household electrical items, furniture/wooden items, china/pottery, jewellery, clothing/textiles, bikes, computers, radios, clocks and toys. There are also roles in admin, cake-making, serving refreshments, welcoming visitors and allocating repair jobs and of course setting up and clearing away. If you are interested now or might be in the future do go along and have a chat.”

The June Repair Café will be held on Saturday, June 10, and there will be no August event.

The LRC team said they are offering clock repairs again and thanked visitors for their patience. At the April event they said they carried out a ‘record-breaking’ 107 repairs on items like a doll who couldn’t cry, two coffee machines and antique table knives.

Lindfield Repair Café also offers computer repairs and ask people to bring their own power supplies. The team said they cannot guarantee they will be able to repair every item and said they do not have spare parts for repairs.

Co-op Members can now support Lindfield Repair Café as part of the Local Community Fund. Log-in at www.coop.co.uk to find out more. Visit www.lindfieldrepaircafe.org.

For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news, crime stories, weather, and human interest stories, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

