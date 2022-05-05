Lindfield teenager radiates talent and is selected for Youth Sailing World Championships

Ella Geiger will be representing Great Britain at the Youth Sailing World Championships

Ella Geiger has been making waves in British youth sailing circles and is to join fifteen other teenagers in appearing for Great Britain at the youth World Championships which will be taking place between 8-15 July 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.

The Lindfield teen gained selection to the team for her kiteboarding performances at the recent RYA Youth National Championships.

Ella will compete in the Kite Fleet and will be amoungst prestigious names such as the world’s most decorated Olympic sailor Sir Ben Ainslie and 2008 Beijing gold medallist Pippa Wilson in representing Britain at the competition.

This will be the second time the talented teenager will appear at the Championships and she is looking to improve on her debut sixth position last year.