Linfield House: A home for all seasons

Our ‘forever home’ commitment applies across Guild Care, whether you are a resident at Caer Gwent, Linfield House or Haviland House.

Thanks to our in-house nursing team, included as standard for all residents, we can adapt our care as needs change. This allows people to put down roots and enjoy the activities and beautiful surroundings that our homes have to offer.

In this article, we shine a light on Linfield House and learn more about what makes it a home for all seasons.

Views of the park

Linfield House combines modern interiors with a homely atmosphere, with spacious en-suite bedrooms and a range of inviting lounges and dining rooms for our residents to get together or meet their loved ones. The outdoor spaces around Linfield House are just as special, with scenic views across Victoria Park, which is particularly beautiful at this time of year.

One resident, Carol, whose room overlooks the park, says this is one of her favourite things about living here. She says: “I can have visitors at any time. I can go out with my daughter and if I would like to go for a walk around the park, I just ask a member of staff and they will take me.”

Activities for everyone

As well as providing plenty of space for people to meet visitors or simply enjoy their own company, we encourage residents to mix with one another and form friendships. Our activity co-ordinators plan a varied schedule that offers daily sessions for all interests and abilities.

Carol says: “There’s an activity list on the noticeboard which I look at every morning and choose what I want to go to. My favourite activities are anything where I can use my hands as I used to make quilts; that was my main hobby.”

We also host seasonal events like afternoon tea and gardening club, where residents can make the most of our stunning outdoor spaces and enjoy some time in nature. This is particularly popular at this time of year, when the change in seasons creates beautiful views of the park.

All inclusive nursing care

This is underpinned by our in-house nursing care that is tailored to the individual, including support for people living with dementia. At Guild Care, 24/7 nursing is included as standard, no matter what level of support is required – from help with daily medication to caring for those with more complex conditions.

This means that people can settle in their forever home, safe in the knowledge that we will care for them at every step of the journey. We also have thoughtfully designed dementia suites in Linfield House that offer safety and comfort, while the dedicated care team ensures dignity, independence and quality of life.

Our in-house clinical team provides reassurance for residents and their loved ones, as they are available at any time of the day or night.

Carol says: “For my daughter, I think she feels that I’m safe, so she can go on holiday and not worry. My advice to anyone considering Linfield House is not to be afraid – you can make friends here.”

To find out more about Linfield House or to enquire about any Guild Care homes and our special offers, please call our Customer Relationship Team on 01903 327327, email [email protected] or visit guildcare.org.