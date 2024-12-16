Link road traffic management causing misery for residents and businesses says Hastings MP

In a letter to the county council’s Highways Department, she said: “I was pleased to learn that the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has agreed to grant £2.5 million to East Sussex County Council in support of the Queensway Gateway road project.

“Everyone in Hastings knows how crucial it is to undertake these works on A21 Sedlescombe Road North and complete this vital project. However, I am receiving numerous concerns from residents and businesses regarding the temporary traffic management of the roadworks.

“The traffic management has significantly increased journey times in Hastings, as cars are forced to queue through three sets of temporary traffic lights. The closure of Maplehurst Road and Junction Road, in combination with these works on A21 Sedlescombe Road North and the further works on The Ridge, means that there are no viable alternative routes to exit or enter Hastings from the north.

“As a result of these long queues of traffic along the A21, businesses have suffered a serious loss in revenue which will have a knock-on effect on local jobs. Residents are experiencing huge increases in journey times, many of them daily commutes to work or school.

“As you will be aware, the estimated end date for the temporary traffic management scheme has already been pushed back several times, and it is now months later than originally planned. I have received reports from constituents and businesses that communication from East Sussex Highways regarding these changes to the roadworks’ timeframe, has been inadequate.

“According to a 6th November post on the East Sussex Highways Facebook page, further changes are being made to the traffic management for the Queensway

Gateway scheme.

“Please can you publish the precise nature of these changes, as well as the timeframe, and their forecasted effect on traffic flow in Hastings? I ask that you communicate these updated plans as a matter of urgency, since the current management is having a detrimental effect on the economy of Hastings and the well-being of its residents.”

A spokesperson for East Sussex County Council said: “We are committed to completing the Queensway Gateway Road project as soon as possible.

“Work on site has been delayed due to significant remedial works required along Whitworth Road, which are now near completion, along with a burst water main that has now been fixed.

“We are working with our delivery partners to plan the next phase of work and are exploring all options for accelerating construction in the New Year.

“We will update the local community again soon with more information and continue to work to minimise disruption to motorists and local residents. The two-way traffic lights will be temporarily removed from the A21 on December 20th to help traffic move around the area during the holiday period.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by these essential works and thank the local community for their patience whilst this key infrastructure project is being completed.”

1 . Traffic delays on A21 at Sedlescombe Road North Traffic delays on A21 at Sedlescombe Road North Photo: supplied

