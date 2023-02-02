If you have one of these surnames you could be in the money as the Treasury has released its list of unclaimed estates in Sussex. An unclaimed estate is when someone passes away without having an effective will in place, and no family comes forward to claim their estate.
When this happens, the deceased’s property will become ‘ownerless property’ and will be in possession of the Crown. However, within a 12-year period from when the Crown possesses the estate, family members can come forward if they believe they are entitled to a share of the deceased’s relative’s property.
For unclaimed estates before 1997, the Treasury will allow claims up to 30 years from the date of the person’s death, subject to no interest being paid on the money that is held - if the claim is received after the 12-year period has ended.
Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?
If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:
1.Husband, wife or civil partner
2. children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and so on
3. Mother or father
4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)
5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased
6. Grandparents
7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)
8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both
If you are, for example, a first cousin of the deceased, you would only be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, for example, a niece or nephew.
Surnames of the unclaimed estates in Sussex
1 Adie
2 Agar
3 Ainsley
4 Alegbeh
5 Alias
6 Allen
7 Anderson
8 Armstrong
9 Ashworth
10 Atkins
11 Baker
12 Bangerter
13 Barker
14 Barker
15 Barnett
16 Beard
17 Beezer
18 Berry
19 Best
20 Bird
21 Black
22 Blake
23 Boddy
24 Branford
25 Breen
26 Brennan
27 Breslini
28 Brooke
29 Brooks
30 Brown
31 Budd
32 Buettner
33 Bulcraig
34 Burke
35 Burkett
36 Canney
37 Carr
38 Castle
39 Clarke
40 Clarke
41 Clinton
42 Connell
43 Cook
44 Copland
45 Corcoran
46 Coult
47 Courtice
48 Cousins
49 Cowling
50 Crisp
51 Crosbie-Parish
52 Dalby
53 Daly
54 Daughtry
55 Davidson
56 Davies
57 Davies
58 Davis
59 Day
60 De Benetti
61 De Cavalho
62 De Souza
63 De Villiers
64 Dean
65 Deason
66 De-Benedetti
67 Dedman
68 Deplacido
69 Dixon
70 Donovan
71 Dougal
72 Doyle
73 Drinkwater
74 Dunne
75 Dunne
76 Easterling
77 Eberall
78 Edwards
79 Errath
80 Evans
81 Fabry-de- Neddy Nahas
82 Fallon
83 Finn
84 Finnis
85 Foster
86 Francis-Price
87 Freeman
88 Gallagher
89 Garba
90 Garret
91 Gauthier
92 Gibson
93 Goddard
94 Godfrey
95 Godwin
96 Goode
97 Gordon
98 Gorsulowski
99 Grant
100 Greeno
101 Hadler
102 Hall
103 Halstead
104 Harnisch
105 Harrington
106 Harris
107 Harrison
108 Hassett
109 Hayward
110 Hertelendy
111 Hill
112 Hiraeth
113 Hoar
114 Holmes
115 Homewood
116 Hope
117 Horowitz
118 Hudson
119 Hunt
120 Hyland
121 Ignatowicz
122 Jacobson
123 James
124 Johnson
125 Jones
126 Jordaan
127 Kanda
128 Kathib
129 Kavanagh
130 Kenny
131 Kerr
132 Khan
133 Kimmin-Hart
134 King
135 Kitchen
136 Knight
137 Koleszar
138 Kowal
139 Ladyman
140 Lambert
141 Lang
142 Lashmer-Parsons
143 Leahy
144 Lee-Ying
145 Loren
146 Lowe
147 Lowndes
148 Lucey
149 Lynfield
150 Mackay
151 Mackie
152 Manning
153 Manse
154 Mansell
155 Marais
156 Markando
157 Marlow
158 Martin
159 Mason
160 Mason
161 McDonagh
162 McKenna
163 McKeown
164 McMahon
165 McManus
166 McNamara
167 Medicks
168 Megrah
169 Mohsenin
170 Moon
171 Morley
172 Muir
173 Musson
174 Myers
175 Nash
176 Nese
177 O'Brian
178 O'Connor
179 O'Shea
180 Parker
181 Patterson
182 Pillinger
183 Piper
184 Pratt
185 Preece
186 Pugh
187 Raven
188 Redfern
189 Rennert
190 Rider
191 Rigg
192 Robinson
193 Robiquet
194 Rodrigues
195 Rogers
196 Romero
197 Rose
198 Rudoi
199 Russell
200 Ryan
201 Sabuk
202 Sarkies
203 Sawzcuk
204 Schulz
205 Shattock
206 Shoenberg
207 Silvano
208 Silverthorn
209 Sir Ivan Hoe
210 Slater
211 Smith
212 Smith-Simpson
213 Stevens
214 Stimpson
215 Sullivan
216 Sumray
217 Tanner
218 Taylor
219 Thomas
220 Tippen
221 Tomaz
222 Tomkinson
223 Varley
224 Veitch
225 Walcott
226 Wall
227 Wallis
228 Walter
229 Wardle
230 Warwick
231 Watson
232 Wheatland
233 Whelan
234 White
235 Whitehead
236 Wild
237 Wilkinson
238 Williams
239 Wilson
240 Wood
241 Wright
242 Young
How to claim an unclaimed estate
Anyone who believes they might be entitled to a share of an unclaimed estate should contact The Treasury via the government website.