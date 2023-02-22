Voluntary sector organisations across Sussex have gained a share of £220,000 in grants.

Heads On, the official NHS charity for Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, has awarded the grants to organisations to deliver suicide prevention programmes and community mental health support as part of the transformation of adult community mental health services in the county.

Funded by the Sussex Health & Care Partnership, the Mental Health Community Grants are part of a programme across the county to improve the lives and life expectancy of people with serious mental illness and the way they are supported in their local communities.

Rachael Duke, head of charity for Heads On, said: "We know getting mental health care and support isn’t always easy. Processes can be long and complicated and demand on services can mean people sometimes having to wait too long without the help or support they need. We want to change this.

List of Sussex groups getting a share of £220,000 in grants from NHS charity (photo from Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust)

"The voluntary sector in Sussex has a rich history of reaching diverse communities across the county that can face real barriers to accessing mental health care, supporting people in places and ways that feel right for them. By working in partnership, the NHS and voluntary sector together can improve the care available for people, supporting them to manage their conditions and move towards recovery on their own terms.”

Although £220,000 has been awarded across projects in Sussex now, a further £380,000 will be allocated throughout 2023.

The full list of funded projects:

Refugee Radio (Hastings, £25,000) - Support services for refugees including support groups and long-term specialised psychological therapies.

Dresscue (Brighton, £20,000) - A community sewing space that will provide creative and social opportunities for people experiencing personality disorders, emotional intensity and attachment disorders.

West Sussex Mind (Littlehampton, £25,000) - Peer-led community support for people with severe mental illness in the most deprived areas, supporting people before crisis and building resilience to increase and maintain recovery.

Sussex Cricket Foundation (Crowborough, £10,000) - A sports group supporting older men whose mental health is at risk due to loneliness.

Friends, Families, Travellers (Brighton, £15,000) - Develop a mental health support programme for male Gypsy Romany Traveller community members who can often face barriers to accessing health care.

Brighton Women's Centre (Brighton, £25,000) - A programme of trauma-informed mental health provision for women with complex histories who face barriers to engaging with services.

Grassroots (County-wide, £45,000) - Develop and deliver a new suicide prevention training approach for non-clinical staff working with vulnerable people within the voluntary sector across Sussex.

Citizens Advice (Crawley, £35,000) - The specialist financial and debt advice service working with people being discharged from Langley Green mental health hospital and people under the care of the Crisis Resolution Home Treatment Team in Crawley, working to tackle one of the root causes of poor mental health.