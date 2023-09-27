BREAKING
Litter pickers collected 30 bags-worth of rubbish when they took part in a clear-up in Horsham Park.
By Sarah Page
Published 27th Sep 2023, 17:14 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 17:15 BST
A group of 25 volunteers worked together in the litter pick which was organised by the Friends of Horsham Park.

The clearer-uppers found that some of the rubbish was visible on the park’s grass and pathways but most of it was hidden in undergrowth. Bottles, cans, fast food wrappings and cigarette stubs were among the debris removed and bagged.

Friends of Horsham Park director Steve Sandham said: "We were delighted that so many volunteers took the time to help us in this vital task, which really makes a difference.

Some of the volunteers who helped in a litter pick in Horsham Park. Photo contributedSome of the volunteers who helped in a litter pick in Horsham Park. Photo contributed
Some of the volunteers who helped in a litter pick in Horsham Park. Photo contributed

"There's clearly a desire to keep Horsham Park free of the rubbish that spoils users' enjoyment, and can be harmful or even fatal to the birds and other wildlife who share this beautiful space with us.

"Our litter picks take place every six months or so, as a ‘booster' to the ongoing great work from the Horsham District Council parks team, and everyone who takes part enjoys it – it's really rewarding to fill up a bag with rubbish and know you've helped to improve the park."

The Friends of Horsham Park aim to protect, enhance and promote Horsham Park as a place of recreation and enjoyment for the long-term benefit of everyone.

They say that anyone with an interest in the park is welcome to join them in their activities, which include a weekly gardening session on Wednesday mornings.

For more information, contact [email protected]

