Litter picks to take place throughout Bognor Regis as The Great Big Green Week begins

Arranged by Bognor Regis Town Council as part of The Great Big Green Week, residents can take part in one of three litter picks next week.

A number of councillors and community groups are set to take part, giving volunteers a chance to pose informal questions to their local representatives.

The first litter pick will take place on Wednesday, September 28. Volunteers will meet on the promenade bandstand at 2pm.

A series of litter picks are set to take place in Bognor Regis

The second will take place on the following day (Thursday, September 29) and volunteers will meet at 10am outside the Bognor Regis Railway Station.

The final litter pick will take place on Saturday, October 1 and volunteers will once again meet by the promenade bandstand at 2pm.

In order to ensure they have enough equipment for the day, the town council has asked volunteers to register interest with [email protected]