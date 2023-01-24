Little Diggers Montessori Itchenor pupils are planning to give back to community by donating an oak tree.

Little Diggers Montessori Itchenor pupils have been learning about the trees in their setting and the children collected a healthy acorn from the oak in their grounds which is thought to be between 200 to 250 years old, in the hope of growing it into a sapling.

They are now planning to donate the baby tree to the allotment at Ellanore Lane where it will grow big and strong and potentially live equally as long.

Forest School teacher at Itchenor Montessori Charlotte Pounds said: "The reason we are here today is because the children and myself, we collected an acorn from our majestic oak tree, which we refer lovingly as our ‘listening tree’.

"It’s a place where we go and talk to the tree. It centres us and we practice mindfulness. We can create friendships and we create a lot of forest friendships.

"We found a lovely acorn and it was starting to root so we thought that we would get to see if we could study the root formation and grow another oak baby from our oak tree which is approximately 200 to 250 years old.

"It’s a way that we can give back to our community and we want to do this every year now, grow our baby oak tree and plant it within the local community and give back to nature.”

“A local parent recommended Ellanore Lane Allotments that have started this initiative.

Little Diggers Montessori Itchenor are also on the lookout for volunteers to help out.

In its statement online, Little Diggers Montessori Itchenor wrote: “At the allotment on Ellanore Lane, there is something special happening; a tree nursery is being developed for the local community. We would love you to feel a direct connection to the Witterings and its landscape by growing trees from seed that has been collected from the area.

“Be a tree nursery volunteer and grow with us as you follow the journey from the tiniest seed to the tallest tree. Tackle climate change and increase the numbers of native trees and hedgerow trees. It only takes a few hours of volunteering per week. The task is varied and seasonal. Let us give you a seasonal taste of what you can be involved with:July to December is seed collection. Different native trees fruit at different times, from wild cherry in July to Hawthorn in December.

“These seeds need varying processes like sieving or going through a cold period before sowing.

“From May to November, once a week, we tend to the seedlings by watering and weeding.

“After one year, we can plant the tree seedlings out as individual trees or to form part of a wildlife friendly hedgerow.

“Get your family involved in creating green spaces for everyone to enjoy…grown by you…for you… and for your family’s future.

“To volunteer at the tree nursery, contact us via email: [email protected]”

There is also an open day at the school on March 28 from 9am to 1pm and it's free registration if you quote ‘Chichester Observer.’

