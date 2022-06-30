'Little oasis' created for Eastbourne father who died in housefire

Thomas Doyle, 33, died when a fire swept through a flat in Cloister Court in Seaside Road in the early hours of February 14.

A post mortem revealed he had died of smoke inhalation. Friends say he was trying to evacuate the building and described him as a hero who risked his life to save others.

Thomas Doyle died in a housefire last year

Colleague Charlotte Hopkins set up a GoFundMe page at the time and thousands of pounds were raised.

Speaking last year she said, “Tom worked for us at Meadowburne Place, Willingdon. He proved to be a valuable and integral member of the site team and will be sadly missed.

“Tom was always the first on site and last to leave. He had a great work ethic and was always out working hard on site in all weathers .

“Tom left behind a nine-year-old son who will sadly never see his father again.”

Memorial garden for Eastbourne man (photo from Billy Oborne)

As well as working on the development of new homes in Willingdon, Mr Doyle was also a musician and often played in Eastbourne and Brighton.

Now employer Barratt Developments has created a memorial garden for him within the site at Meadowburne Place in Willingdon.

Billy Oborne, site manager, shared photos of the site on LinkedIn and said, “Our memorial garden on site for our labourer who sadly passed away last year. Great effort of all involved.”

Mr Oborne said the team who worked closely with Mr Doyle created the garden with help from the sub-contractors – Statom, Woodhart and Archway Green.

Memorial garden for Eastbourne man (photo from Billy Oborne)

Senior site manager Steve Craig came up with the idea of the garden. It’s an area people go during their shift to relax.

Mr Craig said, “Construction sites can be very physically and mentally challenging at times and this is a little oasis within site to get away from this.”