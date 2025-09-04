Little West Sussex village hall selected to mark Penguin Books' 90th birthday

A little village hall in West Sussex has been chosen as a special location to mark Penguin Books’ 90th birthday.

The iconic brand is to install a community book sharing box at The Women’s Hall in Billingshurst High Street. It’s one of only seven locations in the south east where Penguin will be establishing ‘Little Book Stops’.

Billingshurst was picked from over 2,000 submissions from members of the public from Shetland to Cornwall. Altogether, 90 Little Book Stops will be set up across the country.

The 90 Little Book Stops campaign forms part of Penguin’s ongoing 90th birthday celebrations and is run in partnership with Little Free Library, a US-based non-profit organisation that has overseen the installation of more than 200,000 neighbourhood book exchange boxes globally since 2009.

A 'Little Book Stop' is being installed in Billingshurst to help mark Penguin Books' 90th birthday. Photo: Matt Alexander/PA Media Assignments

A local steward has been appointed to maintain Billingshurst’s Little Book Stop which will run on a ‘give a book, take a book’ concept and promote community-led book sharing.

The initiative is designed to celebrate individuals across the UK who champion reading, support more people to easily access books, and help book lovers to find their next read.

The Little Book Stop itself features a bespoke Penguin design and has been installed with an initial curation of children’s and adult books, specially selected to celebrate 90 years of Penguin publishing.

These include: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox & The Horse by Charlie Mackesey; Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman; Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo; Look Up! by Nathan Bryon & Dapo Adeola and The Story of Tracy Beaker by Jacqueline Wilson.

The Women's Hall in Billingshurst is a 123-year-old community building endowed by two suffragette sisters. It hosts various community groups and Penguin say that The Little Book Stop will build on the original ethos of the hall as a space to support women and children to learn and play.

Julia Jepps, spokesperson for The Women's Hall trustees, said: “The Women’s Hall was the remarkable gift of suffragist sisters – the Misses Ellen and Edith Beck – for the women and children of Billingshurst in 1923.

"Over 100 years later, the donation of a Little Book Stop will honour that legacy. The Little Book Stop is sited in the Mother’s Garden playground, making it easy for parents, grandparents and children to find beautiful, free books that will inspire, enrich and support the pleasures and benefits of reading.”