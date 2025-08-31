Littlehampton 10k 2025: fabulous photos from the annual event

Runners took to the streets of Littlehampton on Sunday, August 31, for the annual Littlehampton 10K.

The event, organised by RUN-FEST.com, saw participants set off along a fully road-closed course that included stretches of the seafront, Rustington, and Mewsbrook Park.

The route highlighted some of the town’s well-known landmarks, from colourful beach huts and local architecture to the UK’s longest bench.

The race, which has been a fixture in the town for more than 20 years, welcomed both competitive runners and those taking part for fun.

Many entrants also used the occasion to support local charities.

Photographers captured the action throughout the morning, with images showing the large turnout along the seafront and across the course.