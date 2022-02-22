The memorable day will return to the seafront greens on Saturday, June 25.

You can expect to see the involvement of uniformed groups, military vehicle owners and military charity fundraisers, as well as area displays, band performances, a charity fair, stunt display, a static spitfire attraction, a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast, and a aerobatic display.

Littlehampton Armed Forces Day, 2018. Steve Hogan on his Daimler Ferret. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

The event is supported by Harbour Park and will begin with a seafront parade and a drumhead service on the green.

The council said applications are now open for anyone who wishes to have a pitch in the charity fair or display their vehicle or memorabilia. The deadline for bookings is April 3.

Chair of the community resources committee, Councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that our Armed Forces Day event will be returning to Littlehampton this summer.

“The charity fair is a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness and much needed funds for services charities. I look forward to seeing all of our wonderful local groups at the event.”

Members of TS Implacable, Littlehampton Division. Photo: Kate Shemilt

Anyone interested in taking part can fill in a form online on the Town Council’s website or you can ring 01903 732063 for more information.

Littlehampton Armed Forces Day, 2018. Photo by Derek Martin Photography