Littlehampton beach clean planned as part of annual event

​The Marine Conservation Society’s annual Great British Beach Clean is running again, marking the 30th year that thousands of volunteers will be taking part in beach cleans and litter surveys across the UK.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 12:14 BST
​More than 100 beach cleans have already been organised across the UK, including one in Littlehampton on Wednesday, September 20.

Additionally, the Marine Conservation Society’s Source to Sea citizen science project allows anyone to get involved, anywhere. Much of the pollution found on beaches makes its way there from inland, finding its way into streams, rivers or drains and ending up in the ocean.

The data collected on pollution by the coast, as well as inland, enables the Marine Conservation Society to campaign for positive change to protect the ocean, and has already helped implement plastic bag charges, better wet wipe labelling, and supporting a tax on single-use plastic items.

The Littlehampton event is taking place on East Beach from 10.30am until midday. Meet on the beach, to the right of the Coastguard ramp. People of all ages are welcome. The survey takes place along a 100m stretch.

Clare Trotman, beachwatch officer at the Marine Conservation Society, said: “We wouldn’t be able to do the work we do at the Marine Conservation Society without the support of our volunteers heading out to the coast to collect vital information on what’s polluting our seas.

“With beach cleans happening across the UK, from remote beaches to busy seaside resorts, there’s so many ways to get involved and support us this year. If you can’t make it to the beach, you can still take part by doing a local litter pick and survey where you live.”

At last year’s Great British Beach Clean, 30 miles of beach were cleared and surveyed by 5,344 volunteers, collecting 141,048 pieces of litter. The amount of litter recorded across the whole of 2022 on beaches decreased by 11 per cent across the UK and Channel Islands, compared to in 2021, with each UK nation seeing a reduction.

The charity is asking volunteers to take pictures of sewage-related items or sewage outlet pipes they spot during their clean.

Volunteers can share pictures with the charity by tagging @mcsuk on social media and using the #SewageFreeSeas hashtag, or submit them to the charity via their website, to help show how pervasive the issue is.

For more information, see https://www.mcsuk.org/beach-cleans/littlehampton-east-great-british-beach-clean-20-09-2023/

