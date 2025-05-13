Littlehampton beach protest against sewage planned for this weekend

Beach-users in Littlehampton will join with hundreds of people across the UK for a protest against sewage.

Taking place this Saturday (May 17) at 11am on Littlehampton beach, protesters will ‘paddle-out’ to call for total reform of the water industry in England and Wales, and clearer monitoring and transparency of the sewage

crisis in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The event is Surfers Against Sewage’s (SAS) annual protest of the ongoing sewage scandal.

A Surfers Against Sewage protest on Shoreham beach last year. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

They said it comes after water providers in the region (Wessex Water, Thames Water, Southern Water, South West Water) collectively discharged 152,520 times in 2024, with a total of 1,551,937 hours of spills into UK waterways.

The protests will take place just days after the start of the official bathing water season in England and Wales (May 15th – September 30th). Last year saw over 8,700 sewage discharges in England during this period alone – an average of more than 60 each day.

Brighton-basd SAS rep, Stuart Davies, has said: "We’re paddling out because we seem to be in the same place each year – with record levels of sewage pollution in our blue spaces, especially here on the South coast.

“Many a time, I have been personally affected, and I can't go sea swimming or surfing. I also volunteer for the Wave Project which provides surf therapy for young people which has been cancelled a few times. It makes me extremely angry. We are calling for reform of the water industry.”

This year’s Paddle-Outs – set to be the largest yet, with protests planned at over 40 locations nationwide – come at a critical time. The Independent Water Commission is currently reviewing evidence before making a recommendation to the Government on the reform of the water industry in England and Wales. SAS is calling for a total reform of the privatised water sector and insists that protecting public health and the environment be prioritised over profit.

SAS has developed a free mobile app, the Safer Seas & Rivers Service, which provides real-time pollution alert for over 450 locations across the UK, helping protect water users from sewage pollution. The charity is encouraging everyone who is attending the Paddle Out Protests to use the app to check the water is safe for a dip.

Giles Bristow, CEO at Surfers Against Sewage, said: “Another year, another summer of swimming and surfing in sewage while our shameless water companies laugh all the way to the bank. The public has simply had enough and will be paddling out in their thousands to send a clear message to government and the polluters: end this sewage scandal now!

“Our failing water industry has been trumpeting billions in investment to clean up their act, but we know that these fat cat bosses can’t be trusted to keep their promises. The proof is in the missed targets, shocking statistics and devastating stories of sickness we continue to see year after year. We’ve had enough of their lies, greed and incompetence and know that this nightmare will not end until the whole water system is radically reformed.

“The people paddling out in the South of England are part of a groundswell of Ocean Activists across the UK, letting the water companies, government and Independent Water Commission know, loud and clear, that we will not settle for yet another year of risking our health to swim in the sea.”