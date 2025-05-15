Pictures sent to Sussex World show members of the Coastguard on the scene, having cordoned off the area for public safety.

A spokesperson for Arun District Council confirmed the temporary closure, telling members of the public: “The promenade at Littlehampton beach has been closed temporarily at the Western end by the coastguard tower. This is due to a suspected bomb under the coastguard tower. The beach has been cleared. Emergency services are on the way. Please stay away from the area.”

The Coastguard added that the ordnance has now been removed and the area made safe.

A spokesperson said: “At around 12.52pm, HM Coastguard received reports of suspected ordnance at Littlehampton in West Sussex. Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team was called and attended the scene to set up a safety cordon. An Explosive Ordnance Disposal attended the scene, alongside Sussex Police, and have removed the items for safe disposal.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “We can confirm that a cordon has now been stood down after a report just after 1pm on Thursday of a suspected explosive shell or flare being found near the Coastguard station, on Littlehampton beach.

“The Explosive Ordnance (EOD) team attended and confirmed that the two items found were nothing of interest and took them away.”

The police thanked the public for their patience ‘while this incident was dealt with’.

