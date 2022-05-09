Littlehampton Bonfire Society's May Fayre was a 'huge success'

The society’s annual fayre, which was held on Saturday, is used to raise much-needed funds to keep its bonfire events in October alive.

The society put on a plant sale, had book stalls, bric-a-brac, cakes and jams. There was also raffles, tombolas, and a grocery trolley raffle.

According to Sue Baker, press officer for the society, it raised just over £2,000 with the help of the public, local plant nurseries and businesses, including Highdown, Lansdown, Ferring, Quercus, Fleurie, Walberton, Lyminster, Culberry, Toddington, Binstead, Freshacres, Serving Thyme, Rookery Farm and Greenhouse Sussex, which all donated various plants, eggs and tomatoes.

Sue added: “Thanks to them and the support of our friends and local bargain hunters we have added an impressive £2,100 of much-needed cash to our funds to continue to be able to host our annual local traditional costumed torchlight parade, impressive bonfire and fireworks event.

“Also a huge thank you also to our wonderful members who stepped forward to volunteer their time to support the event, carrying and transporting plants in their cars and vans, manning the many stalls and running tombollas, selling teas, running the raffles and collecting donations in the town.

“It was so lovely to see friends and smiling faces after two years of solitude, fear and face masks.”

The next event will be this Friday, May 13, where the last of the plants will be up for sale again at the Friday market in the High Street.

Following on from that, on Saturday, the society is holding a presentation event in Tyndall Jones’ garden, behind David O’Jones sports shop in the town, to facilitate the presentation of awards to the local good causes that benefited from last year’s bonfire event and to award the prizes for the biggest street collection.

The society is now looking for new members to volunteer at the October bonfire.

Sue said the society was looking for some active, younger members to join the team who are able to partake in the more physically challenging tasks such as climbing and building bonfires.

THhose interested in becoming a society member should visit the Facebook page or website to get in touch.

