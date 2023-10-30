Littlehampton’s much-anticipated bonfire event was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions over the weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Littlehampton Bonfire Society Limited announced on Saturday afternoon (October 28) that the 2023 torchlight parade, bonfire and fireworks had to be cancelled.

"Needless to say we are all devastated and are sorry for any inconvenience caused,” a statement read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Sadly the event – parade and fireworks will not be rescheduled this year due to the huge costs and organisation required. We will light the bonfire when the fire brigade gives us the go ahead.”

Littlehampton’s much-anticipated bonfire event was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions over the weekend. Photo: Littlehampton Bonfire Society Limited

The event, which has been running for 70 years, comprises a traditional torchlight street procession with marching bands, illuminated floats, traction engines large and small and massed bonfire societies.

The event is one of the largest of its kind in the area and is hugely popular, regularly attracting crowds in excess of 20,000 to the town.

"However, the appalling weather was against us,” a spokesperson for the society said. “We struggled on with preparations through the week hoping that things would improve [but] they got worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By early Saturday afternoon the fire service advised against lighting the fire due to strong onshore predicted winds and a lack of appliances available to attend the event due to the multitude of local flooding emergencies requiring the fire service.

The event is one of the largest of its kind in the area and is hugely popular, regularly attracting crowds in excess of 20,000 to the town. Photo: Littlehampton Bonfire Society Limited

"Coles funfair decided to cut its losses and left the promenade early. The pyrotechnics company hired to provide the fireworks display had already advised that the predicted winds would not allow them to proceed safely.”

The society said it was a ‘heartbreaking decision’ for the committee to make, adding: “But after a year's planning and much hard work fundraising and preparing they had no choice but to cancel.

“The society wishes to thank everyone who was to have been a part of what was planned as the biggest and best event in many years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The estimated cost of staging the celebrations stood at £30,000 before the cancellation decision was made, the society said.

The estimated cost of staging the celebrations stood at £30,000 before the cancellation decision was made, the society said. Photo: Littlehampton Bonfire Society Limited

Amid the financial burden, the society called members into an ‘emergency meeting’ on Monday afternoon.

The society told the Littlehampton Gazette: “The financial costs incurred in planning the event may not all be recouped – e.g. the hire of equipment – and this will negatively impact society funds.