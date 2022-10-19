And because of the expense to put the annual event on, which takes place on Saturday, they are asking visitors to be generous with their donations. If £10,000 is not raised, then next year’s event could be in jeopardy.

People are encouraged to buy a programme, but rough times are as follows:– 10am Society Collectors & Programme sellers in town and LOCA's (Littlehampton Organisation of Community Arts) artisan market, in Littlehampton High Street with Traditional Organ.– 2pm William Coles Family Funfair opens on the promenade.– 6pm War Memorial service at the Cenotaph– 7:30pm Grand torchlight procession– 9pm The bonfire is lit by the commander-in-chief as he arrives at the bonfire site on the green– 9.30pm Once the procession has arrived at the green, and all safety checks are in place, the fireworks display will begin.

This year's bonfire is on Saturday. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art

Sue Baker, Littlehampton Bonfire Society press officer, said: “For your safety and to avoid big crowds and optimal views, we would encourage spectators to try to space themselves out along the route and on the green for the fireworks.

"St Catherine’s Road and Church Street often have places where it is easy to find some personal space and obtain an excellent view of the parade. Try if possible to avoid crowded areas: the junction at Norfolk Rd & South Terrace can get very busy.

There will be temporary road closures and no parking in: Fitzalan Road, Church Street, Manor Parade, Banjo Road, St Catherine’s Road, South Terrace, Sea Road, Beach Road and East Street. The programme has full details. All affected households have been informed.

Sue added: “Let’s all celebrate safely. We want everybody to enjoy this event. Do not set off fireworks in the street, it is both dangerous and illegal. Sparklers can be dangerous in crowded areas, please leave them at home. Keep away from discarded torches – they may still be hot.

