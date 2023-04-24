Its annual May Fair and Plant Sale is this year being held on Saturday, May 13.
It is taking place at the Girlguiding Centre in Duke Street, Littlehampton, from 11.30am to 4.30pm.
There will be a huge plant sale, raffle, cake stall, chocolate and fruit tombolas, books and DVDs for sale, bric-a-brac, tea and coffee and more.
Littlehampton Bonfire runs annually and is probably the biggest event in the town’s events calendar.
It typically features a market and funfair during the day, followed by a service in the evening before a torchlight parade processes through the town.
This is followed by a huge bonfire on the green and then a large fireworks display. For more information about the society, or to become involved, see: littlehamptonbonfiresociety.co.uk