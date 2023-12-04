Littlehampton Bonfire Society's puzzle plan to help save next year's event
The society is faced with having to try to raise enough money to put it in a position to be able to continue for this year.
To raise much-needed funds, Cllr Billy Blanchard-Cooper from Littlehampton Town Councils had an idea to produce a jigsaw puzzle to start the fundraising off.
Society chairman Barry Bastable said: “We are hoping that the launch of our first society puzzle will help us to start to recoup some of the money we have lost. I love the design Jeffery Driver came up with, showing four images of our celebrations, as well as the much-loved society logo. Billy managed to get these produced in record time so what we could have them ready to offer for people to buy as Christmas presents and in turn help us bring this event back in 2024.”
The 1000-piece bonfire society puzzles are available to buy at £19.99 from the Littlehampton Market on Friday (December 8), the Littlehampton Bonfire Society pop-up shop next to David O Jones in Littlehampton High Street, online at littlehamptonbonfiresociety.co.uk, or by calling 01903 714423 and leave a message with your contact details.
The society has just 100 puzzles to sell.